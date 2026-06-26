Tyler Robinson Still Faces Death Penalty After Judge Finds Prosecutor Broke Gag Order

Play video content Video: Tyler Robinson Still Faces Death Penalty After Judge Finds Prosecutor Violated Gag Order

A Utah judge is apparently pissed that prosecutors in Tyler Robinson's murder trial blabbed to the press in violation of a gag order ... but the death penalty is still on the table.

Utah Judge Tony Graf found prosecutor Christopher Ballard in civil contempt for talking to the media about evidence in the case ... namely, conflicting information about whether the bullet matched the rifle Robinson allegedly used to shoot and kill Charlie Kirk.

As you know, Robinson's lawyers previously filed docs claiming the ballistics didn't add up … which sparked online theories about whether Robinson's gun fired the fatal shot ... and prompted prosecutors to try to clarify the forensics to the media.

According to reports, the clarification isn't what the judge had a problem with … it seems he had an issue with the prosecutor telling outlets that his team had enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Remember … Ballard told TMZ in March the ballistics results were inconclusive, but also added … "We have ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Robinson committed this murder and we will present some of that evidence at the upcoming preliminary hearing -- and then we will present all of that evidence at the trial."

The judge explained he now has to be extra careful during jury selection to try to avoid people who may have been influenced by what Ballard said … meaning extra screening steps.

And even though the judge isn't taking the death penalty off the table, he is ordering the prosecution to foot the bill for the fees Robinson's attorneys billed for fighting the contempt motion.