Bullet Used in Charlie Kirk Killing Doesn't Match Alleged Weapon, Defense Claims

There's a new twist in the case surrounding the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk ... new legal documents claim the bullet used to commit the crime does not match the rifle allegedly tied to suspect Tyler Robinson, TMZ has learned.

According to the legal docs obtained by TMZ, the filing argues there’s a discrepancy between the ballistic evidence and the weapon prosecutors say is connected to Robinson ... who is currently charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice -- in connection to Kirk's death.

Robinson's defense team claims in the filing that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a summary report which indicates that the ATF was “unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

The motion continues to state ... "Although the State has not indicated an intent to produce this report at the preliminary hearing, the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence."

The defense also says there are multiple categories of forensic evidence that are still incomplete, according to their discovery request -- and until they get the full case files and testing protocols and have their own experts review them, they won’t be able to determine whether that evidence is actually reliable if it ends up in court.

In the docs we obtained, Robinson’s defense says they’re drowning in evidence -- claiming prosecutors have already handed over around 20,000 files. The haul includes about 61,500 pages, 31 hours of audio, and more than 700 hours of video across 5,000+ clips. Bottom line ... the defense says it’ll take at least 60 days just to get through the first pass.

Robinson's lawyers also recently made a push for the trial to refrain from being private ... in court documents, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors ask for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom, saying, "keeping court proceedings as public as possible helps to quell and contradict the tide of misinformation," while secrecy fuels conspiracy theories.

As we previously reported ... Robinson allegedly confessed to his father that he shot and killed Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10. Robinson's father reportedly told a youth pastor, who happens to work with the U.S. Marshals, and Robinson ultimately surrendered at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10 PM on Sept. 11.