Prosecutors Cite Charlie Kirk-Israel Conspiracies To Fight Alleged Killer's Plea for Private Hearing

Tyler Robinson -- the 22-year-old accused of murdering Charlie Kirk -- and his lawyers want cameras out of the courtroom to ensure a fair trial ... but the prosecution says, if anything, closed-door hearings will just encourage more outlandish publicity.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors ask for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom, saying, "keeping court proceedings as public as possible helps to quell and contradict the tide of misinformation," while secrecy fuels conspiracy theories.

The prosecution cites "a number of conspiracy theories" that have already circulated, including unfounded accusations that Israel was behind the murder.

According to the papers, these conspiracy theories have caused concern for the prosecution, and Tyler and his attorneys are wrong to assume that all publicity thus far has been unfavorable to him.

Remember ... Robinson allegedly confessed to his father that he shot and killed Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10. Robinson's father reportedly told a youth pastor, who happens to work with the U.S. Marshals, and Robinson ultimately surrendered at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10 PM on Sept. 11.