Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Makes First In-Person Court Appearance

Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Seen In Court For First Time

Tyler Robinson -- the 22-year-old man who prosecutors say murdered Charlie Kirk -- made his first in-person court appearance Thursday.

For now, the hearing has been closed off as they discuss details of an Oct. 14 audio recording, but will resume video transmission of the hearing later.

Robinson previously appeared in court a few days after the shooting, via video call. Today, he sat in the Provo, Utah courtroom wearing street clothes ... a privilege his lawyers fought for in a motion to ditch the jail garb.

As you know, Kirk was shot and killed on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, UT in September ... and, after an extensive manhunt, Robinson turned himself in to authorities.

Robinson allegedly confessed to the crime to his father, who then told a youth pastor who happens to work with the U.S. Marshals Service. Robinson ultimately surrendered at Utah's Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10 PM on Sept. 11, the day after the shooting.

Utah prosecutors charged Robinson with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

The aggravated murder charge could get him the death penalty if convicted.

