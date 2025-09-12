Tyler Robinson Booked For Aggravated Murder After Charlie Kirk Shooting

Update

11:00 AM PT -- Utah County attorney Jeff Gray plans to file charges on Tuesday September 16, 2025. The first court appearance for Tyler Robinson will be 3:00 PM MDT the same day.

Update

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the fatal Charlie Kirk shooting, has been arrested and booked for aggravated murder and weapons charges ... according to the probable cause affidavit.

Robinson has been booked on aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. These are all state charges.

As mentioned by officials multiple times the past 2 days, the death penalty is an option in the state of Utah.

The booking comes mere hours after Robinson was apprehended and named as the suspected gunman following Kirk's death at Utah Valley University on Wednesday

Remember, President Donald Trump broke the news on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning that a suspect was in custody, and that the man -- later identified as Robinson -- was turned in with the help of a minister and a member of the U.S. Marshals.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox later confirmed it was Robinson's father who told a family friend that he suspected his son was the shooter ... who proceeded to alert authorities to this information.

Per the governor, his family then told investigators that Robinson had become more political and recently discussed Kirk's campus visit at a family dinner -- adding Robinson said at a family dinner that Kirk was "full of hate."

In a press conference, authorities confirmed recovered bullet casings from the scene had the following inscribed messages ... "Hey fascist, catch," "Bella Ciao," and "If you read this you're gay, LMAO."

Authorities have said Robinson noted in a Discord chat message that he wrote about where he had ditched a weapon -- specifically, saying it would be wrapped in a towel and left in a bush. Authorities confirmed the weapon was found in a wooded area, wrapped in a dark towel.

Cops wrote in the probable cause affidavit that they spoke to a friend of Robinson's -- who thought these messages were a joke. These messages stated someone needed to retrieve a rifle from a drop point and messages also referring to engraving bullets.

Kirk's death has sparked nationwide outrage, with politicians from both sides calling for an end to political violence.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their 2 young children. He was 31 years old.