See a Close-Up View of Charlie Kirk Person of Interest's Shirt

President Trump has announced the gunman suspected of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk Wednesday has been taken into custody -- and TMZ found a close-up view of what appears to be his shirt.

Check it out -- the shirt is being sold on eBay by multiple sellers and reportedly originated from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. As you can see, it looks exactly like the one the suspect is wearing in images authorities released of him Thursday.

Investigators paid close attention to the shooter's apparel during a press conference Thursday, noting the American flag and Eagle on the black T-shirt. The suspect was also wearing dark pants, Converse sneakers and a black baseball cap with a triangle on it.

TMZ has contacted the Disabled Veterans National Foundation about whether or not they distributed the patriotic tee.

It's being sold on Ebay by various accounts, starting at $4.99.

Hours after the first photos of the suspect were released, investigators dropped surveillance video that depicted the gunman sprinting across the top of a 1-story building at Utah Valley University, dropping to the ground and casually strolling off the campus.

Meanwhile, TMZ obtained footage showing the perp heading to UVU just minutes before authorities said he entered the university's grounds.

