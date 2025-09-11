Charlie Kirk Person of Interest Seen On Video Heading Toward Campus

Play video content TMZ.com

The person of interest in the Charlie Kirk assassination walked by several neighborhood cameras -- as the FBI said -- and TMZ has video that appears to show him walking toward the Utah campus where Kirk was shot ... while concealing his weapon.

TMZ obtained chilling video that shows a man dressed in all black matching the description of the FBI's person of interest hobbling down a residential street Wednesday in Orem, Utah at 11:49 AM ... heading toward the Utah Valley University campus just a couple of blocks away.

Remember, the FBI has said the individual arrived on campus at 11:52 AM.

After the shooting -- at 12:29 PM, just 6 minutes after Charlie was shot and as campus is being cleared -- you see students walking in the opposite direction, and in the background, in an unpaved area behind some homes, there's someone dressed in black running through a backyard.

Everyone else in the video is calmly walking down the paved road away from the scene.

As for why the man is hobbling in the video ... law enforcement says they recovered a bolt-action rifle -- a Mauser .30-06 -- at the scene, and it looks like he may have the rifle hidden under his clothing, hence the hobbling and strange gait.

Interestingly, another video shows law enforcement searching a wooded area that looks very similar to the area where the individual was running after the shooting. The FBI has said they recovered the shooter's rifle in a wooded area, although we can't confirm this is it.

There's a manhunt underway for the shooter, and the feds have been asking for help from the public ... and this video certainly seems important.

