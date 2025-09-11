Charlie Sheen & Joe Rogan React to Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shot on 'Joe Rogan Experience'

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen learned about Charlie Kirk getting shot live on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast ... and you can see their raw reactions in a chilling video.

Check out the sobering clip -- the podcaster and TV personality is nearly speechless as his production team delivers the horrible news. Sheen, meanwhile, notes that this was a political assassination and that no one deserves to die for having a different view from someone else.

Once Joe is able to gather his thoughts, he denounces anyone celebrating the tragedy, reiterating that Charlie was a "pretty reasonable" guy who simply debated people across the U.S. He goes on to lament about the current political climate in the U.S., explaining that he believes people have fallen into a polarizing "trap."

Both Joe and the "Two and a Half Men" star agree Americans need to "have a conversation about being able to have conversations," or Joe fears things will get "a lot worse."

Their reaction mirrors that of the dozens of celebrities and politicians who decried the senseless murder at Utah Valley University Wednesday afternoon.

As you know, Charlie was holding an outdoor event at the campus that was part of his "The American Comeback Tour."

The conservative activist was shot in the neck while taking questions from the audience and was rushed to the hospital, where the FBI says he succumbed to the gunshot wound.