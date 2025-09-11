Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Put Pro-Transgender, Antifascist Remarks on Cartridges

Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter scrawled political messages on the equipment brought to the murder scene ... expressing support for the transgender community while making antifascist remarks.

A bulletin -- posted online by conservative commentator Steven Crowder -- was sent around to agents in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. We've confirmed the authenticity of the bulletin with our federal law enforcement sources.

In the message, the ATF claims "All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology." It does not get more specific as to what the messages say.

ATF also says the suspect fired just one shot from an older imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle ... which they recovered from a wooded area near campus.

However, the ATF notes a suspect is not yet in custody. FBL Salt Lake City released two still images of a person of interest Thursday ... and, they're asking the public for help in identifying him.

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital, and he underwent surgery ... but, doctors were unable to save his life.

Worth noting ... Kirk has made multiple anti-transgender statements in the past -- including claiming, "Transgenderism is a mental disorder" at a Kansas State University event in September 2024. He also said in the past that trans people are also "a throbbing middle finger to God."