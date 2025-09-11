Charlie Kirk Shooting Site Captured By Drone Footage After Evacuation

Play video content X/@TaylerUSA - Tayler Hansen

Charlie Kirk's shooting death led to a hasty evacuation of the Utah Valley University campus ... and, a drone camera captured the deserted quad shortly after the incident.

New video taken from the sky shows the area ... first focused on the tent under which Kirk was sitting when he was shot in the neck at the school.

Trash and other debris sit scattered on the steps surrounding the pop-up canopy ... before the drone flies over to the roof where the shooter allegedly fired at Charlie, about 200 yards away.

The video's quite eerie ... no students walking the halls. It looks almost post-apocalyptic -- not surprising given the nature of the crime committed on Wednesday.

As you know ... Kirk was shot in the neck while doing a Q&A with students on campus. He was rushed to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have denounced the shooting -- and political violence in general -- and, Kirk has been tributed by many ... including the New York Yankees at their Wednesday night game against the Detroit Tigers. President Donald Trump announced Kirk will receive a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.