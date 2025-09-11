Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tearful Savannah Chrisley Says She Was Set to Join Charlie Kirk's College Tour

Savannah Chrisley on Charlie Kirk I Was Supposed to Join Him on Tour

By TMZ Staff
Published
savannah chrisley charlie kirk main getty shutterstock composite 2
Getty / Shutterstock Composite

Savannah Chrisley is left shaken following the death of her friend, Charlie Kirk ... who she was set to join on tour before he was fatally shot.

As news broke that Kirk had succumbed to his injuries sustained during a shooting at Utah Valley University Wednesday, Chrisley released a video statement on her TikTok account ... where she fought back tears and revealed just how close she was to the conservative pundit.

091125_savannah_chrisley_kal
HIS LEGACY LIVES ON

Watch the vid, Chrisley explained how the Turning Point founder supported her amid her work to free parents Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison the past couple years -- the couple was pardoned by President Donald Trump this past spring after being convicted for tax evasion and fraud back in 2022.

savannah todd chrisley instagram 1
Instagram / @savannahchrisley

Chrisley then shared that she was supposed to join Kirk on his "American Comeback" tour in October ... the late conservative commentator was previously scheduled to visit campuses throughout the country, with the UVU visit being his first stop on the itinerary.

Charlie Kirk sub getty
Getty

She further wrote in the caption ... "I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words. Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words."

Chrisley also took to her Instagram Stories, where she expressed her grief for Kirk's wife Erika ... applauding their marriage as "a testament to what love, commitment, and God's design for family should look like."

savannah chrisley charlie kirk erika instagram cub
Instagram / @savannahchrisley

She promised to help keep Kirk's legacy alive ... joining President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and others who've paid tribute to the late political activist.

