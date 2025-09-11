Tearful Savannah Chrisley Says She Was Set to Join Charlie Kirk's College Tour

Savannah Chrisley is left shaken following the death of her friend, Charlie Kirk ... who she was set to join on tour before he was fatally shot.

As news broke that Kirk had succumbed to his injuries sustained during a shooting at Utah Valley University Wednesday, Chrisley released a video statement on her TikTok account ... where she fought back tears and revealed just how close she was to the conservative pundit.

Play video content

Watch the vid, Chrisley explained how the Turning Point founder supported her amid her work to free parents Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison the past couple years -- the couple was pardoned by President Donald Trump this past spring after being convicted for tax evasion and fraud back in 2022.

Chrisley then shared that she was supposed to join Kirk on his "American Comeback" tour in October ... the late conservative commentator was previously scheduled to visit campuses throughout the country, with the UVU visit being his first stop on the itinerary.

She further wrote in the caption ... "I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words. Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words."

Chrisley also took to her Instagram Stories, where she expressed her grief for Kirk's wife Erika ... applauding their marriage as "a testament to what love, commitment, and God's design for family should look like."