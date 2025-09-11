FBI Releases Image of Charlie Kirk Shooting Person of Interest

The feds just released an image of a person of interest in the Charlie Kirk shooting.

The FBI says ... "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

FBI Salt Lake City released two still images Thursday showing a white man in a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans. He's also wearing a hat and dark sunglasses.

The man's shirt appears to have American flag imagery. One image looks like he's climbing a set of stairs.

The feds are asking the public to send tips to a website ... but when you click the link it says "Page not found."

Charlie was shot dead Wednesday during a speaking event on the UVU campus ... and law enforcement says they recovered a bolt-action rifle. Video showed Kirk being shot in the neck. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FBI director Kash Patel said Wednesday a person of interest was taken into custody and then released after questioning. This appears to be a different person of interest.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said authorities would find the shooter and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law ... pointing out the death penalty is still on the table in Utah.

Video shows a person running across a roof after the fatal gunshot was fired ... and it's possible the person in the footage is the shooter.

