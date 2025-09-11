Kai Trump 'Deeply Saddened' Over Charlie Kirk's Murder, 'Close Family Friend'

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has rocked the country, and it's hit Donald Trump and his family especially hard ... POTUS and the influential activist were close friends.

#47's golf star granddaughter Kai Trump also spent a lot of time with Kirk ... and now she's opening up about the horrific incident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news about Charlie Kirk," the 18-year-old said on her Instagram story. "My heart goes out to his wife, Erika, and their two children."

18-year-old Kai also talked about the Trumps' friendship with Kirk.

"He was a close family friend and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tragic time," Trump said. "Rest in peace Charlie 💔."

Kai also reposted her grandfather's message to the Kirk fam.

President Trump broke the news on Wednesday, announcing Kirk died after he was tragically shot on stage during his 'American Comeback' tour at Utah Valley University.

Many believe that without Charlie's support, DJT would not have won the presidential election.

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump said.