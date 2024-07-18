Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Delivers Speech at RNC

Play video content

Kai Trump -- the granddaughter of Donald Trump -- delivered a speech Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, painting the defiant former president as your average doting grandpa.

17-year-old Kai hit the stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to show a completely different side to DT – who was officially named the 2024 Republican presidential nominee at the RNC.

Kai told the packed crowd that DT is just like any normal grandpa, who sneaks candy and soda to her when her parents aren't looking, while also asking her about her grades in school.

On one occasion, Kai said DT printed out her report card when she made the honor roll to proudly show all of his friends.

She also claimed DT phones her while she's at school to ask her about her golf game and to talk about his own. During these convos, Kai said she tells DT she's in class and has to call him back later.

When the two play golf together, Kai says DT tries to get inside her head, but she doesn't let him and he's always surprised that he can't as she reminds him, "I'm a Trump, too."

Kai went on to say that DT always asks her how she's doing even while he's dealing with his many court cases and he pushes her to be successful. She also mentioned she was stunned by last Saturday's assassination attempt against DT at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Kai wrapped up her speech by noting ... "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing ... Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you."