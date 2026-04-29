Dept. of Justice Case Against James Comey Could Fall Apart Because of Matt Gaetz

Donald Trump's OG pick for Attorney General last year could torpedo the case against former FBI Director James Comey, all because Gaetz may have had Donald Trump's number.

As we reported, the Justice Department has charged Comey with threatening Trump by posting on his IG last May ... "86 47," captioned, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk." DOJ says 86 is a clear threat to kill the 47th President -- Donald Trump.

Webster's Dictionary defines 86 this way ... "Eighty-six is slang meaning 'to throw out,' 'to get rid of,' or 'to refuse service to.'" So there are multiple meanings of 86 ... even if you interpret "to get rid of" as to kill, there are other meanings.

Enter former Rep. Matt Gaetz, whom Donald Trump nominated for Attorney General last year. Gaetz withdrew in 2025 before a confirmation hearing could be held, but something he said the year before undermines the DOJ's claim that Comey clearly meant 86 as a threat to assassinate.

Gaetz wrote on X ...

"We’ve now 86’d:

McCarthy [Former Speaker of the House]

McDaniel [Former RNC Chair]

McConnell [Former Senate Majority Leader]

Better days are ahead for the Republican Party."

All 3 either stepped down or were ousted from their positions ... so, as Webster's says, they were either thrown out or gotten rid of ... and it has nothing to do with death threats.

Comey has other defenses ... namely, vindictive prosecution. Trump has had Comey at the top of his hit list for a long time. DOJ filed other charges against Comey last year, but they were thrown out.

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