Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted Again, for Seashells Photo Post

Looks like James Comey's facing another indictment ... seven months after his last one. Two sources familiar tell CNN that Donald Trump's Justice Department has indicted the former FBI director once again.

This new investigation is in connection with Comey's Instagram post from last year ... the one-time Trump official is accused of making threats against his ex-boss. Comey posted a photograph of seashells arranged on beach sand spelling out "8647" ... which some officials accuse him of covertly, or not so covertly, saying he wanted Trump -- who's the 47th American president -- removed from office, perhaps violently.

In hospitality/restaurant shorthand, to "86" someone is to throw them out of a location -- usually a bar or restaurant. It also means the restaurant has run out of a menu item. But "86" could also be taken to have more violent connotations ... and Comey deleted the post shortly after the accusations of a threat on Trump's life.

The last time this happened ... the ex-FBI boss was interviewed by the Secret Service, and the case was quietly dropped.

Comey was previously indicted on other charges, of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice. The charges were ultimately dismissed.

Comey was FBI director for four years, serving under Barack Obama before Trump.

This latest indictment comes from the Eastern District of North Carolina, a source told CBS News. The report of this new indictment -- charges have not been announced -- comes just a few weeks after DT sacked Pam Bondi as attorney general ... amid a New York Times report that he was frustrated over the Justice Department's "lack of aggressiveness in going after his foes."