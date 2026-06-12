Austin Metcalf's Dad Attacks Karmelo Anthony's 'Coward' Parents in Emotional Speech

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, went nuclear on Karmelo Anthony's parents in a passionate rant ... and it ended with a huge "f*** you" and a middle finger!!!

Jeff appeared on Sarah Fields' "JinxedSip" podcast ... and he didn't hold back his feelings about Karmelo's parents, Andrew and Kala ... blasting them as "cowards" and "grifters" who abandoned their son when it didn't suit them.

Austin's dad claims Karmelo's parents only cared to show up for him when there was money pouring in to his online crowdfunding page ... and when the $630K fund was shut down following his guilty verdict, they vanished.

Jeff claimed Karmelo's parents never took accountability for him fatally stabbing Austin ... and he said they widened the racial divide in America rather than joining forces with him to close it.

Play video content Video: Karmelo Anthony’s Family Says He Wasn’t Trying to Start a Fight The Breakfast Club

This is just a taste of what Jeff's got to say ... and he ends with rant by flipping off the camera and telling Karmelo's parent's, "F*** you."

Jeff spoke on the podcast for hours ... at one point revealing his racist nickname for Karmelo ... "watermelon felon."

As you know, Karmelo was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering Austin at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. He pleaded not guilty and claimed it was self-defense, but the jury was not convinced.

Karmelo has already begun the appeal process ... with his family continuing their fight to free him.