Austin Metcalf: Viral Photo Does Not Show Dad With Judge Before Karmelo Anthony Trial

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, did NOT befriend Collins County District Attorney Greg Willis and Judge John Roach Jr. ahead of Karmelo Anthony's murder trial, despite speculation to the contrary ... TMZ can confirm.

There's a viral photo showing Jeff with four other people at a winter celebration, and folks on the internet are convinced it's Willis and Judge Roach, who presided over Anthony's case ... but we're told it's NOT them.

Nothing to see here just Jeff Matcalf with the DA & Judge pic.twitter.com/9KziYSSyQA @ITSDJFLOW

The chatter has people PO'd, 'cause this would be a major conflict of interest in the trial ... if it were true.

However, sources connected to the prosecution say Jeff is not pictured with anyone related to the case ... these are simply random folks that have nothing to do with the trial that concluded Tuesday with Anthony's conviction and sentencing.

As you know, Jeff was in the courtroom when Anthony was found guilty of murdering Metcalf at an April 2025 Texas high school track meet.

Jeff went full throttle during his victim impact statement, reportedly yelling and beating his fists into the podium as he dared 19-year-old Anthony to look him in the eye while he expressed his grief over losing his son.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison ... he was swiftly brought to the Collin County Jail, where he will be held until he is transferred to state prison.

TMZ broke the story ... Anthony is being held in isolation away from other inmates as employees take steps to ensure the safety of all inmates in the facility.