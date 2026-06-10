Karmelo Anthony's GiveSendGo Flooded with Donations After Murder Conviction

Donations are flooding into Karmelo Anthony's GiveSendGo after being convicted of murder and handed a 35-year prison sentence.

Check it out ... Karmelo's crowdfunding page was just above $629,000 after he was found guilty of murder for fatally stabbing fellow high school student Austin Metcalf ... but now the pool of money is even bigger.

Sympathizers are continuing to send money Karmelo's way, with $4,000 pouring in overnight, and the number is still rising.

The fund was created after the teen convict was arrested as the prime suspect in the April 2025 slaying and charged with first-degree murder. Karmelo was initially held on a $1 Million bond, but it was reduced to $250,000. He was released on house arrest with an ankle monitor to await his trial, which wrapped Tuesday with his conviction and sentencing.

Play video content Video: GiveSendGo Cofounder Defends Karmelo Anthony Fundraiser TMZ.com

We spoke to GiveSendGo cofounder Jacob Wells when Karmelo's page was started, and he told us no funds had been dispersed -- even to help Anthony make his pricey bond. Jacob also defended his company's choice to allow a fundraiser for an accused killer ... saying everyone is innocent until proven guilty.