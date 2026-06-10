Karmelo Anthony Poses For New Mug Shot After Being Sentenced To 35 Years

Karmelo Anthony posed for a new booking photo hours after being convicted of murder.

Anthony, 19, posed for his fresh mug shot at the Collin County Jail after he was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison for stabbing to death Austin Metcalf, 17, at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.

A Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of murder following four days of testimony, in which Karmelo's attorney failed to convince jurors that his client acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors showed that Anthony was the aggressor that day when he plunged a knife into Metcalf's chest.

On April 2, 2025, Anthony walked into the tent of a rival high school competing at the track meet and got into an altercation with Metcalf.

Anthony told Metcalf not to touch him before pulling a knife from a bag and stabbing Metcalf with it.

The case has garnered national attention with many people coming to Anthony's defense, believing the system was unfair and biased.