Two People Arrested Outside Courthouse Of Karmelo Anthony's Murder Trial

Emotions were running high outside a Texas courthouse while Karmelo Anthony was inside awaiting his fate ... and Anthony wasn't the only one who left in handcuffs.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Department, one person was arrested for public intoxication Tuesday while another was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities say they're still gathering information and have not yet released the identities of either individual.

The arrests came as supporters of both Anthony and stabbing victim, Austin Metcalf, gathered outside the courthouse during the trial and sentencing hearing.

As we reported, Anthony was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Metcalf at a 2025 high school track meet.

Anthony's mother, Kala Hayes, pleaded for leniency inside the court, explaining that her son was remorseful for his actions.