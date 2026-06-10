Cardi B Rips Karmelo Anthony Murder Conviction as 'Disgusting'

Cardi B looks like she's blasting the Texas jury that found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf ... saying what happened in the courtroom was straight up disgusting.

The rap superstar went off on social media Tuesday night, hours after the verdict came in, expressing shock over the outcome and adding ... "This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!"

While Cardi B never mentioned Karmelo by name ... she retweeted other posts supporting the teenage convict.

As we reported ... a jury found Karmelo guilty of murdering Austin at a 2025 high school track meet ... and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He claimed self-defense but jurors didn't buy it.

Karmelo reportedly became emotional following his sentencing ... mouthing, "I'm sorry," to his heartbroken parents before leaving the courtroom in handcuffs.