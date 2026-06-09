Charles Barkley Jokes Cardi B Needs a New Letter After NBA Finals Halftime Show

Charles Barkley wasn't exactly breaking down pick-and-roll coverage during Game 3 of the NBA Finals ... because once Cardi B hit the floor for halftime, Chuck's scouting report took a very different turn ... and it was sexual.

Check out the clip ... while Cardi brought the house down at Madison Square Garden, Chuck and the "Inside the NBA" crew seemed just as entertained as the fans in the arena. And let's just say Chuck had a particular observation about Cardi's boobs that immediately sent the desk into hysterics.

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As cameras showed Cardi performing, Ernie Johnson joked the crew had been "competing with Cardi B" for viewers' attention. Chuck quickly waved the white flag ... cracking that Cardi's famous nickname might need a slight alphabet upgrade.

Chuck joked ... "I don't know if those B's. They might be Cardi D's. I'm pretty sure those aren't B's. She has the wrong initials."

The remark had his cohosts in stitches and instantly went viral ... with fans laughing that Chuck once again said exactly what everyone else was thinking ... only he had the courage -- or lack of a filter -- to say it on national television.

Of course, Cardi wasn't just providing eye candy for the broadcast. The Bronx-born rapper delivered a star-powered halftime show during the Knicks' first NBA Finals game at MSG in more than two decades, turning an already celebrity-packed night into a full-on New York spectacle.