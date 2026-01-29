Shaq, Charles Barkley Clown Cleveland's Bizarre In-Game Entertainment

Cleveland went full feels during LeBron James' return on Wednesday … and "Inside the NBA" immediately turned it into a comedy sketch.

During an in-game timeout in the Cavs' 129-99 win over the Lakers, the team's arena host Ahmaad Crump and mascot Moondog put on pink tutus, rolled out a hot pink exercise ball and launched into a slow, dramatic dance set to Adele’s "Hello."

Emotional vocals, moody pacing … and balancing a giant workout ball front and center.

What in the NBA League Pass just happened pic.twitter.com/P3lD1bvC9I — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 29, 2026 @WorldWideWob

The grace, the pageantry -- the instant fuel for mockery. It immediately went viral on social media.

"The best dog in the league," ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst said in the replies.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t resist ... hopping out of their seats to jokingly reenact the routine, complete with exaggerated movements and faux-serious expressions that sent the entire studio into chaos.

Shaq and Chuck during the halftime show lol https://t.co/V3Rx27Sc6O pic.twitter.com/JjTgKY3VSt — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 29, 2026 @ohnohedidnt24

Chuck hammed it up like he was auditioning for Broadway, Shaq leaned into the awkward romance of it all ... and Kenny Smith nearly lost it watching the replay.

"That was your stomach before you lost all the weight," Smith said as the ball was balanced between the big men's torsos.

Even Ernie Johnson struggled to keep things on the rails ... saying, "I didn’t need to see that, buddy" as Shaq thrust the ball into Barkley.

Social media followed fast ... with fans split between "why did Cleveland do this?" and "this is EXACTLY why 'Inside the NBA' exists."