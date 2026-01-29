LeBron James Mulls Over Future After Possible Last Return To Cleveland

Play video content Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James’ homecoming hit different Wednesday night … and it might’ve been a final bow.

After the Lakers got smacked 129-99 by the Cavaliers in Cleveland, James didn’t sound like a guy planning many more trips back to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The 41-year-old flat-out admitted the thought crossed his mind that this “very well could be” his last game ever in The Land.

And yeah, it showed.

“The question gets asked more and the thought creeps in my mind more at 41 years old of when the end is and where is the finish line for us to hang this thing up,” James said postgame. “How much juice I can squeeze out of this orange? I’m in a battle with Father Time and I’m kind of taking it personally."

Play video content Instagram/@NBA

“We’ll see how many times I can be victorious over him, but I won’t be one of those guys who won’t be able to walk off the court, that’s for sure.”

During an early timeout, the Cavs rolled out a tribute video celebrating LeBron’s legendary run … including that unforgettable 2007 playoff takeover. King James said it “definitely got to me a little bit.”

Not exactly the stone-faced star we’re used to seeing.

“I’m trying to live in the moment,” Bron said, adding that he doesn’t know how many chances he’ll get to play in Cleveland again, though he hasn't thought about a farewell tour.

While the Lakers took a beating on the scoreboard, the real story was LeBron soaking in the love from the city that raised him, booed him, welcomed him back and watched him deliver a championship.

James finished with a quiet stat line by his standards -- and afterward, it wasn’t about basketball anyway. It was about time, legacy, and the reality that the end is closer than the beginning.

"This is Donovan Mitchell's city now."



Jaylon Tyson giving Spida props after beating LeBron and the Lakers 😅 pic.twitter.com/CwFSCl9QkR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2026 @SportsCenter

"My mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA at the same time, s***,” James said. “I actually just started to think about how insane that is."

Cleveland fans gave him a hero’s welcome. They chanted for Bronny James … and Bronny delivered with a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter.

Despite all the love, the Cavs made a statement with their victory amid the lovefest.

“This is Donovan Mitchell’s city now,” Cavs player Jaylon Tyson said in a postgame interview. “When he comes back here, we’re going to make sure everybody roots for him like they did for (LeBron).”

The Cleveland crowd and LeBron were loving Bronny's dunk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VY8T4fSYqB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2026 @SportsCenter