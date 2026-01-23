LeBron James Downplays Jeanie Buss Report, I Thought We Were Good!

LeBron James is making it clear -- any talk of a "beef" between him and Lakers boss Jeanie Buss is way overcooked.

The Lakers superstar addressed the swirling reports head-on after a loss to the Clippers on Thursday night and couldn't have sounded less concerned … flatly declaring he doesn’t care about what’s said about him.

"Quite frankly, I don't really care about articles," James told reporters. "I really don't. I don't care about stories, I don't care about podcasts and all that type of s***. It don't bother me. I'm 41 years old. I watch golf every day. I don't care about an article or how somebody feel about me."

LeBron James on his relationship with Jeanie pic.twitter.com/nrf91revHZ — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) January 23, 2026 @melissarohlin

LeBron acknowledged reading the ESPN article that sparked the chatter, noting there's "always two sides to the coin," but stressed that from the moment he arrived in L.A., his mission has been about restoring excellence to one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.

"At the end of the day, how I represented this franchise and what I wanted to do to represent this franchise – from when I got here 'til now – has been with the upmost respect and honor and dignity, I'd say loyalty," James said. "I mean, s***, I've played here longer than pretty much any other franchise I've played for besides Cleveland, and that was a seven and a four."

There has reportedly been behind-the-scenes frustration from Buss over LeBron's influence on the team. She allegedly was annoyed with him after the Lakers drafted James' son, Bronny ... believing the move deserved more gratitude.

Bron also pushed back on the idea that a lack of constant communication with Buss equals tension. According to James, that’s never been the dynamic -- and it's not unusual.

"Me and Jeanie never talk," he said, adding that their relationship has always been rooted in mutual respect and a strong partnership, not regular phone calls or check-ins.

As for the noise surrounding his name? He’s officially immune.

"There’s going to be another article tomorrow, especially involving me," James said.