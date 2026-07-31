NBA Legend Paul Pierce Fighting Ex's $30K Child Support Demand

Ex-NBA star Paul Pierce is fighting his ex Princess Santiago's plea for a massive monthly child support check -- claiming his income is about to drop drastically this year, TMZ has learned.

Paul filed court docs opposing his ex's request for $30K per month in child support, plus another $100K for legal fees in the case.

In his filing, Paul points out he hasn't played in the NBA since 2017 … and does not earn like he used to. His career earnings were over $200 million.

Paul said his income has steadily decreased, and his employment with Fox Sports 1 ended in 2021.

He said he will keep getting payments from the network until September 2026 … and then his income will be reduced by nearly one-half. He said his reported income for 2025 was $1.5 million.

The former NBA star said he also has "substantial ongoing financial obligations," including four other children he supports. He pays $20K per month in spousal support and another $24K per month in child support.

In his paperwork, Paul said he is willing to provide support to Princess for their newborn King Pierce. The NBA legend asked for joint legal and physical custody … while Princess asked for sole custody.

Paul said he has been voluntarily paying $5K a month in support. He pointed out Princess earns over $400K a year in income and does not have limited financial resources as she claims.

In his filing, Paul said Princess often texts him long messages about topics unrelated to their kid … and even harasses his girlfriend.

Paul proposes he pay around $4,145 per month in support, which is a far cry from the amount she requested per month.