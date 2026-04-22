Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paul Pierce Admits He's the Father of 2-Month-Old Child, Demands Joint Custody

Paul Pierce Admits He's The Father of 2-Month Baby ... Asks For Joint Custody

By TMZ Staff
Published
Paul-Pierce-Princess-Santiago-main-getty-1
Getty Composite

It’s no longer a question of “Who’s the baby daddy?” … because Paul Pierce is admitting he fathered Princess Santiago’s child.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the NBA legend told the court he was the biological dad to 2-month-old King Rafael Santiago Pierce. He asked for joint legal and physical custody.

PRINCESS SANTIAGO insta 1

As we’ve previously reported, she’s asking for sole legal and physical custody -- plus a hefty $29,811 per month in child support, $100K in legal fees, and nearly $19K in pregnancy-related expenses. Santiago filed a paternity suit in California back in January.

Paul Pierce On The Court
Launch Gallery
Paul Pierce On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

She’s also made sure to highlight Pierce’s massive NBA earnings -- claiming he pulled in close to $200 million during his career -- as justification for the sizable monthly ask.

Related articles