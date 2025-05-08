Paul Pierce Arrives At Fox Studios, Insists He Walked 20 Miles

Play video content TMZSports.com

Paul Pierce has finally clocked in for his day job at the Fox Studio Lot ... and he's adamant he walked the full 20 miles to get there.

The NBA legend told TMZ Sports as he was finishing up his trek that he paid off his bet to his "Speak" colleagues in full -- using no means of transportation other than his feet to get him from The Valley to West Los Angeles on Thursday.

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles! In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot… Put the house on this game!”@paulpierce34 just put some high-stakes on this Celtics/Knicks game tonight 😰 pic.twitter.com/pCybIfAxq6 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 7, 2025 @SpeakOnFS1

He also said he doesn't regret making the wager -- which, of course, he placed on Wednesday afternoon when he believed his former Celtics team would beat the Knicks in Game 2 of their playoff series at TD Garden.

"I stand on 10 toes, dawg," Pierce said. "I stand on 10 toes."

Pierce told us he got up at 5 AM to accomplish the feat -- although there were many online who were skeptical he actually went through with it all ... as in some of Pierce's social media posts documenting his trip, the timing didn't quite line up.

Still, Pierce insisted it was all real ... telling us, "I'm 'The Truth.' No cap."

He told us he's hopeful the now highly publicized, sweaty journey will motivate the Celtics.