Paul Pierce Hit With Paternity Lawsuit, Woman Demands DNA Test

Paul Pierce has been hit with a paternity lawsuit from a woman who says he is the father of her unborn child ... and now she's asking for a DNA test to back up her claims.

Princess Santiago, who works as an event director in L.A., filed the suit on January 12 and TMZ Sports has obtained a copy. In the docs, Santiago is asking the court to compel the 48-year-old to take genetic testing to determine whether he is the father of the child.

"I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately," Santiago said in a statement. "Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed."

"This isn’t about drama or attention — it’s about accountability and doing what’s right for my child.”

We reached out to Pierce's lawyer ... who had no comment.

It's the latest drama in the life of the Boston Celtics legend. In October 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI -- and was charged in the matter a few weeks later, when officials said he had a BAC above the legal limit.

Pierce, who pleaded not guilty in the case, also appeared to deny that he had been drinking and driving at the time on social media ... posting on Threads it stemmed from him being "old" and "tired" and sitting in traffic.