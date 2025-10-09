Paul Pierce Arrested On Suspicion of DUI

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was arrested on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, authorities found Pierce asleep while he was in the driver's seat of his Range Rover as it was in the middle of traffic on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

Cops say lanes had been closed on the highway while a crash investigation occurred ... and the sleeping Pierce was discovered following their reopening at around 11:35 PM.

"Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment," when officers encountered Pierce, the CHP said, "and conducted a DUI investigation."

"Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a violation of California Vehicle Code 23152(a), and taken to the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office."

Pierce -- a Hall of Famer who played 19 seasons in the NBA -- has not yet commented on the situation.

"The Truth" has been working in sports media in retirement, and he just recently made headlines when he agreed to walk all the way from his home in The Valley to his Fox gig in West Los Angeles after losing a bet on a Celtics playoff game.