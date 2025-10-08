Lakers Fan Allegedly Duped By LeBron James' 'The Second Decision' Sues

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is suing LeBron James ... alleging the NBA superstar duped him with "The Second Decision" -- and cost him hundreds of dollars.

Andrew Garcia, a 29-year-old, lifelong Lakers fan, filed the lawsuit in a small claims court in Los Angeles County on Wednesday ... claiming James owes him $865.66 after he says the hooper seemingly intimated he was about to announce his retirement.

Garcia tells TMZ Sports ... when James on Monday teased he had a big choice to make -- he figured The King meant he was hanging up his sneakers, so he raced to Ticketmaster to score some seats to what would be LBJ's last-ever matchup with his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garcia purchased two tix for the March 31, 2026 date for $432.83 apiece ... but he says when LeBron on Tuesday revealed his big decision was merely an ad for Hennessy, the tickets lost almost all of their value.

Garcia wrote in his suit James now owes him because of "fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery."

He added in an interview with us, "I wouldn't have purchased it if he wasn't going to retire. Plain and simple."