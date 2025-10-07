LeBron James Recreates Infamous 'Decision' For Alcohol Ad, Not Retiring

LeBron James duped his fans into thinking he was going to make a major announcement on his basketball career this week ... and as it turns out, it was just another ad.

The King (of crying wolf) had fans freaking out on Monday ... when he teased "the decision of all decisions" was coming in a matter of hours -- even recreating the infamous Boys and Girls Club scene he used to announce his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami Heat back in 2010 for the stunt.

But no, the four-time champion didn't say he's retiring after his NBA-record 23rd season ... he's just promoting booze.

Hennessy shared the video minutes ago ... with 40-year-old Bron pretending to be super nervous as he's asked where he's "taking his talents."

"In this fall, I'm going to be taking my talents to Hennessy VSOP."

Very funny, LeBron. Very. Funny.

James is no stranger to toying with his diehard fans ... he did the same thing back in June for Amazon.