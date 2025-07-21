LeBron James, Maverick Carter Star In Tyler, The Creator Music Video

Tyler, The Creator's new album is here ... and the rapper pulled out all the stops to promote a new song from the project -- getting LeBron James and his right-hand man to star in the visuals!!

The 34-year-old MC released his ninth studio album, "Don't Tap The Glass," late Sunday night ... and followed up with the music video for the lead single, "STOP PLAYING WITH ME," to kickstart everyone's work week.

The entire two-minute, 30-second clip features Tyler dancing in a room with two large speakers behind him ... and crumpled up newspapers flying around on the ground.

At the 46-second mark, LeBron and Maverick Carter pop up next to the musician and slightly bob their heads to the tune ... and shortly after, Clipse joins in with their cameos.

The Lakers superstar and his business partner make a few more appearances in the video ... dancing and vibing along.

Tyler directed the whole thing ... and LeBron was clearly happy to be involved -- posting his support on X.

"STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!! 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤" the four-time NBA champ said minutes ago.

LeBron's no stranger to the rap game -- he starred in Al Fatz' "Came Down" vid way back in the day ... and gets name-dropped all the time in lyrics.

Play video content