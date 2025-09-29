LeBron James Won't Delay Retirement To Play With Bryce

Play video content Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James claims he isn't going to continue his NBA career just to have the chance to play with both of his sons -- the Lakers superstar revealed his retirement plans don't revolve around Bryce.

The 21-time All-Star discussed his basketball future at media day a few minutes ago ... when a reporter asked James if he'd hold out on retiring to have a chance to play alongside his second-oldest kid, who's gearing up for his freshman year with the University of Arizona basketball team this fall.

"I'm not sitting here ... no, I'm not waiting on Bryce," James laughed.

"I don't know what his timeline is. He's his own young man now. He's down in Tucson. We'll see what happens this year, next year, you know, but he has his own timeline. I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up."

James did play with his eldest son, Bronny, last year, after the Lakers selected the former USC Trojan in the 2024 NBA Draft. They were the first-ever father-and-son duo in the NBA.

The 40-year-old forward is now entering his 23rd season, the most by any NBA player ... but James says he still has something to prove.

"For me, personally, trying to go out there and be the best player I can be every night, both as far as my game, but also just mentally," James said.

"See you next year for media day?" 👀



LeBron: "Maybe" 🤔



Will we see Bron on the court next year? 👑🤨



(via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/CRA46YWX9I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2025 @BleacherReport

James -- who picked up his $52.6 million option this season -- also said there's a chance he will be at media day next year.