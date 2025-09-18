LeBron James Says He Still Has Love For Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

... I Still Got Love For You!

Sure, Drake might've unfriended LeBron James and covered up a tattoo for supporting Kendrick Lamar during their rap beef, but the NBA superstar says he's still got love for his old pal Drizzy!

The Los Angeles Lakers great was asked about his relationship with Drake while on "360 With Speedy" ... after Bron attended Kendrick's Juneteenth "Pop Out" concert last year, and otherwise seemed to support K-Dot during the feud, which didn't sit well with Drake.

"I'll always wish him the best," James said on Thursday.

"Obviously, different places right now. Currently, he's doing his thing right now, I'm doing my thing, but it's always love, for sure."

Is it ditto for Drake? Maybe not.

While he hasn't talked much about LeBron, Drake did change a line in his hit song "Nonstop" which mentioned the legendary hooper, saying ... "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?" to "but NOT LeBron."