LeBron James Seemingly Claps Back at Drake Diss With More Kendrick Lamar Praise

It sure seems like LeBron James is twisting the knife in his wounded relationship with Drake ... 'cause hours after the rapper dissed him at a concert, he took to social media to show love for Kendrick Lamar.

King James shared his excitement for K. Dot's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show on Wednesday ... saying he can't wait to watch the Compton native "kill that [poop emoji]" in a matter of days.

While there's no direct shot, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to read between the lines -- after all, there's no way Bron wasn't aware of the stunt Drizzy pulled by switching up his LeBron lyrics while performing "Nonstop" in Australia.

The wildest part about it all?? LeBron was one of Drake's earliest supporters ... and they were thick as thieves until around the time the four-time champ attended Lamar's concert in June.

Drake changed his LeBron line on 'Nonstop', while performing in Perth 👀



It certainly didn't help when LeBron vibed to Lamar's "Man at the Garden" while celebrating his 40th birthday months later.

Not only did Drake change his lyrics to shade the Lakers superstar, listeners also felt he also threw jabs in his "Fighting Irish Freestyle" earlier this year.