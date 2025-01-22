LeBron James Meets With New Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki At Lakers Game

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

Roki Sasaki is getting a warm welcome in Los Angeles ... with the Dodgers' new star pitcher landing a personal meet-and-greet with LeBron James at the Lakers game!!

The 23-year-old Japanese athlete was front and center at the Purple and Gold's home win over the Washington Wizards ... getting a courtside view of King James' triple-double performance in the 111-88 victory.

The 40-year-old made sure to take a second to chop it up with the flamethrower ... shaking his hand as they exchanged pleasantries during shootaround.

Fellow Japanese star Rui Hachimura also got a few seconds with Sasaki ... and even gave him a quick tutorial on how to make the "L.A." hand sign as they posed for a pic.

It wasn't just the hoopers making Sasaki feel at home, though ... as the Crypto.com Arena crowd erupted in cheers when he was shown on the scoreboard during a break in the action.

Sasaki -- considered one of the best young talents in the sport -- previously played for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Nippon Professional Baseball ... and reportedly pocketed a $6.5 million signing bonus upon joining the Dodgers last week.