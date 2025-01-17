Vanessa Bryant Donates Nikes To Wildfire Victims at Dodger Stadium

Vanessa Bryant is personally helping Los Angeles recover from the devastating wildfires, hitting up Dodger Stadium on Friday to pass out some Nikes to those in need.

Kobe Bryant's widow was seen at the ballpark in a red Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation sweatshirt ... helping Angelenos score some sneakers, socks and other essential items in the wake of the devastating blazes that began tearing through L.A. last week.

Vanessa appeared to be in great spirits as she passed out items ... flashing a big smile to all those who stopped by her setup.

Vanessa -- who married Kobe in 2001 -- has previously stated how heartbroken she was by the fires ... revealing earlier this week a home she and Kobe once lived in was on a street where one of the big fires started.

"We have so many beautiful memories from living in L.A," Byrant said in an Instagram post.

"There are no words to make all the loss and devastation any better. My heart and prayers go out to everyone in LA who are affected by the fires."