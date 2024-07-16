Joe Bryant, Kobe's Dad, Dead At 69

Former NBA player Joe Bryant -- the father of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant -- has died at 69 years old.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Joe recently battled a health issue ... and suffered a massive stroke.

Joe -- famously nicknamed "Jellybean" -- was a first-round pick to the Golden State Warriors in 1975 ... and played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets before heading overseas.

He had a stellar career in Europe from 1983-1991 ... most notably becoming a star for several Italian basketball organizations.

In the NBA, Joe averaged over 8 points, 4 rebounds and nearly 2 assists a game.

Following his playing career, Joe spent time as a head coach at every level ... and led the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-07 and 2011.

Joe married Pam Cox in 1975 ... and they welcomed their son, Kobe, in 1978, who eventually became one of the greatest athletes to ever lift a basketball.