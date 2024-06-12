Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Vanessa Bryant Pay Tribute To Jerry West

UPDATE

9:16 AM PT -- The NBA will hold a moment of silence in West's honor prior to Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Finals matchup on Wednesday, TMZ Sports is told.

The NBA world is mourning the passing of one of its legends, Jerry West ... with Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, among those expressing their grief shortly after the announcement.

"I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing," Jordan said following the news on Wednesday.

"He was truly a friend and a mentor. Like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and knowledge."

"I always wished I could've played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate," he added. "I admired his basketball insights, and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed."

LBJ -- who signed with West's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in 2018, wrote an emotional message on his X page ... saying West was also his mentor and friend.

"Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family!" James said. "Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy!"

Vanessa honored West with a special photo from when Kobe joined the Lakers ... adding a few purple and gold heart emojis.

Remember, West is the reason L.A. landed the Black Mamba -- as general manager, Jerry made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft to get Kobe.

West was high on Bryant from the very start ... and previously opened up on understanding the late Hall of Famer's true potential.

"Probably the easiest player that I've ever seen, to identify with," West said in 2022. "When you see someone, 18 years of age, workout against men, and he’s so superior to them ... the mental part was especially noticeable."

Play video content TMZ Studios

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also shared kind words ... saying, "Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years."

"Jerry's four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history."