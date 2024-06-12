Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jerry West Dead At 86

Jerry West Dead At 86

Remembering Jerry West
Launch Gallery
Remembering Jerry West Launch Gallery
Getty

NBA legend Jerry West -- the inspiration behind the league's iconic logo -- has sadly died.

The Los Angeles Clippers said in a statement the Hall of Famer passed away on Wednesday morning with his wife, Karen, by his side.

No further details surrounding his death were released.

Jerry West On The Court
Launch Gallery
Jerry West On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

He was 86 years old.

West began his historic pro basketball career in 1960 ... after the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft. He immediately became a star -- averaging 17.6 points per game as a rookie, before totaling 30.8 points per contest in his sophomore campaign.

West ended up playing 14 seasons in the Association -- all with the Lakers. He made the All-Star team in every season ... and won one championship.

Getty

In 1969, a few years before he officially retired, the NBA created its modern-day logo based on an image of him on the court.

West didn't stay away from basketball long in retirement ... as he became head coach of the Lakers in 1976. He went on to manage the squad for three seasons, piling up a 145-101 record.

SECRETS EXPOSED
TMZ Studios

Following his stint on the bench, West moved into L.A.'s front office ... and later became the team's GM in 1982. He helped form the "Showtime" dynasty ... and brought five more titles to the Lakers.

FEBRUARY 2020
LAST TIME WE SAW HIM...
TMZSports.com

One of West's most shrewd moves came in 1996 ... when he traded for the rights to select Kobe Bryant in the NBA draft.

West later helped build teams for the Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers.

jerry west staples center statue
Getty

In 2010, he was elected into the Hall of Fame, and in 2011, the Lakers honored him with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Adam Silver released a statement shortly after his passing, saying he "valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life."

"On behalf of the NBA," the commish said, "we send our deepest condolences to Jerry's wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community."

RIP.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later