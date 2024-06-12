Jerry West Dead At 86

NBA legend Jerry West -- the inspiration behind the league's iconic logo -- has sadly died.

The Los Angeles Clippers said in a statement the Hall of Famer passed away on Wednesday morning with his wife, Karen, by his side.

No further details surrounding his death were released.

He was 86 years old.

West began his historic pro basketball career in 1960 ... after the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft. He immediately became a star -- averaging 17.6 points per game as a rookie, before totaling 30.8 points per contest in his sophomore campaign.

West ended up playing 14 seasons in the Association -- all with the Lakers. He made the All-Star team in every season ... and won one championship.

In 1969, a few years before he officially retired, the NBA created its modern-day logo based on an image of him on the court.

West didn't stay away from basketball long in retirement ... as he became head coach of the Lakers in 1976. He went on to manage the squad for three seasons, piling up a 145-101 record.

Following his stint on the bench, West moved into L.A.'s front office ... and later became the team's GM in 1982. He helped form the "Showtime" dynasty ... and brought five more titles to the Lakers.

One of West's most shrewd moves came in 1996 ... when he traded for the rights to select Kobe Bryant in the NBA draft.

West later helped build teams for the Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers.

In 2010, he was elected into the Hall of Fame, and in 2011, the Lakers honored him with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Adam Silver released a statement shortly after his passing, saying he "valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life."

"On behalf of the NBA," the commish said, "we send our deepest condolences to Jerry's wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community."