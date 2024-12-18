Dodgers Parade Cost Police, Fire Over $2M, Team To Reimburse City

Hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets for the Dodgers' championship parade to celebrate their World Series win over the Yankees ... an event so big, it cost Los Angeles over $2 million to have emergency personnel on hand to make sure folks were safe.

But, don't fret ... the team's going to make the city whole.

TMZ Sports has learned the World Series parade cost the Los Angeles Police Department $1,738,621.19 ... almost entirely for a gang of extra officers to man the event.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was also on hand ... which, although significantly less than the cost of the cops, still ran $290,184.

All in, police and fire personnel resulted in a $2,028,805.19 bill.

Not cheap -- especially for a city with serious financial issues (i.e., L.A.'s broke as a joke.).

The silver lining for the City of Angels -- err, Dodgers -- California law states an organization must reimburse the city for the costs of a special event like the championship parade.

So, while taxpayers may have initially footed the bill ... the team, worth over $5 BILLION, according to Forbes, is working with all the parties involved to foot the bill.