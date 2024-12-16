Dodgers Fan Reveals Gruesome Injury Photos After World Series Firework Mishap

The L.A. Dodgers fan who had a horrific firework accident during the World Series has undergone several procedures to mend his hand ... but despite the unfortunate event, he tells TMZ Sports he's staying positive through it all.

We spoke with Kevin King fresh off his fourth surgery after the DTLA incident that cost him his pointer and middle finger on his left hand ... and he is thankful it wasn't worse.

"If you're only losing a couple of fingers, don't worry about it," he said. "Thankful it wasn't my face, eye or ears."

While he hopes the fourth surgery is his last ... there is a chance he will need to go under the knife once again.

The 25-year-old said he has attempted to reach out to the Dodgers through their social media pages ... but has yet to hear back.

He has, though, had a ton of support from strangers online. King said someone he had never met before -- who had a firework accident of their own -- reached out to provide support and give advice on how to overcome the situation.

King also expressed appreciation for everyone who has donated to his GoFundMe ... saying the donations haven't gone unnoticed.