Dodgers Fan Loses Two Fingers Due To World Series Firework Mishap

The L.A. Dodgers fan who had a firework explode in his hand during a viral World Series celebration-gone-wrong last week has lost two of his fingers, his dad announced this week.

Kevin King Sr. told Fox 11 Los Angeles his 25-year-old son, Kevin King Jr., is now without the pointer finger and the middle finger on his left hand ... and has already undergone two surgeries to repair the damage the firework caused.

Unfortunately, King Sr. said King Jr. will require a third procedure soon.

King Sr. also said his son sustained hearing loss in both of his ears ... but somehow, doctors told him it could have all been even worse.

"Just watching the video alone," King Sr. said, "they don't understand how he was able to walk away with the injuries that he has. He protected 98 percent of his face from the explosion."

King Jr. is currently in a Southern California hospital recovering. His family says it's unclear yet if he'll be able to return to his job in the oil industry once he gets back to 100 percent.