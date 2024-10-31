Dodgers Fan Blows Off Hand With Firework During World Series Celebration
A World Series celebration Wednesday night turned tragic for one Dodgers fan ... who blew off their hand while lighting a firework in the streets of L.A.
The horrifying incident happened in downtown just minutes after the Dodgers beat the Yankees in Game 5 -- and it was all, unfortunately, captured on video.
But, warning, it's extremely graphic.
In the footage, a man wearing a Clayton Kershaw "King" No. 22 jersey can be seen with a lit firework in the middle of a crosswalk -- when it suddenly detonated in his hand.
The explosion caused a fireball that engulfed the man ... and moments later, he could be seen stumbling away from the smoke in what appeared to be a state of shock.
Both of his hands seemed to be bloody -- but one of them looked like it was missing several digits.
Bystanders raced to his side and pleaded with others to dial 911. The video then ended.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... first responders got to the scene at 2:30 AM Thursday -- and found the 25-year-old conscious and alert, but suffering from bilateral hand wounds.
We're told officials placed tourniquets on both of the man's arms before they transported him to a nearby hospital. His injuries have been described as debilitating, but not life-threatening.
Further information was not made immediately available.