Dodgers Fan Blows Off Hand With Firework During World Series Celebration

A World Series celebration Wednesday night turned tragic for one Dodgers fan ... who blew off their hand while lighting a firework in the streets of L.A.

The horrifying incident happened in downtown just minutes after the Dodgers beat the Yankees in Game 5 -- and it was all, unfortunately, captured on video.

In the footage, a man wearing a Clayton Kershaw "King" No. 22 jersey can be seen with a lit firework in the middle of a crosswalk -- when it suddenly detonated in his hand.

The explosion caused a fireball that engulfed the man ... and moments later, he could be seen stumbling away from the smoke in what appeared to be a state of shock.

Both of his hands seemed to be bloody -- but one of them looked like it was missing several digits.

Bystanders raced to his side and pleaded with others to dial 911. The video then ended.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... first responders got to the scene at 2:30 AM Thursday -- and found the 25-year-old conscious and alert, but suffering from bilateral hand wounds.

We're told officials placed tourniquets on both of the man's arms before they transported him to a nearby hospital. His injuries have been described as debilitating, but not life-threatening.