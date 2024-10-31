Dodgers Take Patriots' Jet Back To L.A. After World Series Win

The World Series champions are back in Los Angeles -- the Dodgers flew across the country to get home to their fans Thursday morning ... with help from the New England Patriots!!

The big winners wasted no time getting the hell outta the Big Apple after finishing off the New York Yankees in Game 5 ... and once the guys got the champagne showers and locker room debauchery out of the way, they boarded one of Pats owners Robert Kraft's two aircrafts to be among the Dodger faithful.

The champs took advantage of the long flight ... with MVP Freddie Freeman catching some much-needed Zs with the team's new trophy in hand. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, seemingly couldn't get any shut-eye as he smiled with it.

The guys also put the hardware on display as they got off the jet at LAX ... with pitcher Walker Buehler carrying the Commissioner's Trophy down the stairs after his heroic outing the night prior.