Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Beat New York Yankees In 5 Games

Los Angeles is home to the World Series champions once again -- the Dodgers just defeated the New York Yankees in five games to secure their eighth title in franchise history!!

Freddie Freeman and Co. handled business in dramatic fashion at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday ... with the away team trailing for the majority of the contest after N.Y. took a three-run lead in the first inning thanks to homers from Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Dodgers were struggling to put anything together on offense as they found themselves down 5-0 heading into the 5th inning ... but that's when things got interesting.

L.A. put together five straight runs with two outs in the top of the 5th ... with Freeman, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez driving in the runs -- and the Yankees committing two crucial errors on the field.

The Yankees fought back with a run in the bottom of the 6th, but it wasn't enough to force a Game 6 ... as the Dodgers answered with two more of their own in the 8th.

It was a Fall Classic for the books -- a matchup between the two biggest teams and superstars in baseball today ... with Judge and Shohei Ohtani making their first World Series appearances.