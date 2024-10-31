Clayton Kershaw Strips Off Top, Sucks Down Booze In Epic World Series Celebration
Clayton Kershaw Strips Off Shirt After World Series Epic Topless Celebration!!!
Clayton Kershaw put his dadbod on full display Wednesday night -- ditching his top after the Dodgers' World Series win ... and the future Hall of Famer's shirtless championship celebration was nothing short of epic!!
Take a look at some of the images from the aftermath of Los Angeles' Game 5 victory over the Yankees in New York ... shirtless Kershaw was everywhere, sucking down booze while letting his belly hang.
"WOW! I love that six pack!" 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wha6I4cset— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2024 @MLBONFOX
The 36-year-old father of four, of course, did not pitch in the playoffs -- he's been on the injured list with a toe issue -- but that didn't stop him from raging.
Kershaw was seen spraying down his teammates with Budweisers -- while also getting a few of his own beer showers from his pals.
Later in the evening, cameras captured him roaming around Yankee Stadium with his family -- still sans shirt.
He was hardly the only Dodger soaking in the moment -- a bunch of other dudes, like ninth-inning hero Walker Buehler, also took off their uniforms to let the locker room booze really wash over their bare skin.
CLAYTON KERSHAW IS GETTING A PARADE https://t.co/fZTajF6jfi pic.twitter.com/8bitDjtIBN— hannah (@eelhannahmi) October 31, 2024 @eelhannahmi
The team won't have to wait long to keep the party going ... L.A. has already announced its title parade will go down on Friday morning near Dodger Stadium -- and Kershaw told reporters he already can't wait for it, with or without a shirt!