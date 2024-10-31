Clayton Kershaw Strips Off Top, Sucks Down Booze In Epic World Series Celebration

Clayton Kershaw put his dadbod on full display Wednesday night -- ditching his top after the Dodgers' World Series win ... and the future Hall of Famer's shirtless championship celebration was nothing short of epic!!

Take a look at some of the images from the aftermath of Los Angeles' Game 5 victory over the Yankees in New York ... shirtless Kershaw was everywhere, sucking down booze while letting his belly hang.

The 36-year-old father of four, of course, did not pitch in the playoffs -- he's been on the injured list with a toe issue -- but that didn't stop him from raging.

Kershaw was seen spraying down his teammates with Budweisers -- while also getting a few of his own beer showers from his pals.

Later in the evening, cameras captured him roaming around Yankee Stadium with his family -- still sans shirt.

He was hardly the only Dodger soaking in the moment -- a bunch of other dudes, like ninth-inning hero Walker Buehler, also took off their uniforms to let the locker room booze really wash over their bare skin.