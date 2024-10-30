Freddie Freeman Heckled By Fan During Cancer Tribute At World Series

An unidentified fan chose a poor time to heckle Dodgers star Freddie Freeman ... shouting "You Suck!" at the first baseman during a moment of silence at the World Series, honoring people afflicted with cancer.

The Dodgers slugger was honoring his mother ... whom he lost to cancer at the age of 10.

Major League Baseball carved time out of the broadcast to allow players, fans, umpires, and others to pay tribute to those either battling cancer, cancer survivors, or sadly the people lost to the horrible disease, teaming up with "Stand Up To Cancer" for the powerful moment.

A Yankees fan can be heard yelling "YOU SUCK, FREEMAN!" on the Fox Game 4 broadcast... during the Stand Up to Cancer moment of silence. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rEMKFSXU2A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2024 @awfulannouncing

As FOX showed players during the moment of silence, someone can be heard yelling, "You suck, Freeman!"

Many online were quick to call out the behavior ... especially during a moment that is intended to unite people over a common cause.

It also came after Freeman shared a moving story with the broadcast about the relationship he has with his father ... and how it grew after the death of his mother.

After his walk-off grand slam in Game 1 for the @Dodgers, @FreddieFreeman5 said that moment was for his father.



Tom Rinaldi talked with Freddie about the special bond with his dad, and the hurdles they faced in life that made them even stronger. pic.twitter.com/Ur1SvgCK9t — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2024 @MLBONFOX

Freeman has been tormenting Yankee fans throughout the series ... hitting a home run in each game and producing 8 RBIs, hurting the Bronx Bombers at every turn.

So, while not the time or the place, it's no surprise Yankees fans at aren't exactly head of the Freddie fan club.